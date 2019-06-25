Marcus Winn Jeansonne, a native of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:55 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital from an Arteriovenous Malformation. Marcus was born on October 14, 1963, attended Redemptorist High School and graduated from Louisiana State University in Construction Management. Marcus was a registered horticulturist and enjoyed collecting antiques, raising peacocks, growing orchids, hunting and salt water fishing in Grand Isle where he and his family spent many memorable weekends at their camp. Marcus loved Mexican food, but most of all he treasured the time he spent with his wife and children. Survived by: his wife of 29 years, Teri Mixon Jeansonne; children, Vivian A. Jeansonne, Winnfield P. Jeansonne, and Madeleine A. Jeansonne; father, Harrel J. Jeansonne; sisters, Patrice Jeansonne Gremillion and brother-in-law, Douglas J. Gremillion, Regina Jeansonne Rispone and brother-in-law, Troy S. Rispone; nieces, Stephanie, Reagan, Rachel and Gabrielle; nephews, Aaron, Phillip and Patrick; pets, Coco, Pepper, Blue and his many feathered friends. Preceded in death by: mother, Pauline Coco Jeansonne; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Reginald Coco, Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Winnfield Jeansonne. Visitation: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6-9 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 and Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9-10 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guest book or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary