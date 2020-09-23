Margaret A. Coleman Combs, a loving mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully on Friday September 18, 2020 surrounded by love. A 74 year old native of Centreville, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was baptized by Rev. Jones of the Mount Herman Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 am - 11:30 am at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 10300 Church St., Maringouin, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store