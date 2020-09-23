1/1
Margaret A. Coleman Combs
Margaret A. Coleman Combs, a loving mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully on Friday September 18, 2020 surrounded by love. A 74 year old native of Centreville, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was baptized by Rev. Jones of the Mount Herman Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 am - 11:30 am at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 10300 Church St., Maringouin, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
