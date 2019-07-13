Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Andrus Ford. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid." John 14-27. Margaret Andrus Ford, 83 years old, beloved mother, grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on April 30, 1936, born to Foreman and Bessie Andrus, in Branch, LA. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baker. Margaret was a homemaker and found great joy in caring for family. Margaret is survived by her three daughters, Darlene Spring and her husband, Kirk, of Zachary, Donna Brown and her husband, Mark, of Baker, Debbie Chaney and her husband, Bryan of Zachary; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Linda Ford, of Baker; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Ford; father, Foreman Andrus; and mother, Bessie Perrodin Andrus. Pallbearers will be Mark Brown, Henry Myers, Shane Myers, Kyle Ford, Chris Tate, and Ralph Thaxton. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The visitation will continue in the chapel, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, LA. Service times could be changed due to inclement weather. Please check the website for possible changes. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 13 to July 16, 2019

