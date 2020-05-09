Margaret Ann Haydel Furlow Berteau
Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren. Margaret, a native of Burnside, LA. and a resident of Gonzales, LA. passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge at the age of 75. There will be a private visitation on Monday, May 11, 2020 due to the current circumstances with a Private Graveside service at 12:00 PM at St. Theresa Of Avila Catholic Church Cemetery celebrated by Fr. Eric Gyan. We invite family and friends to attend the Graveside service for Margaret via Facebook live on Ourso Funeral Home's Facebook page on Monday May 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Margaret is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter-in-law: Reggie and Traci Furlow and Lawrence Furlow, 2 sisters and 1 brother-in-law: Esther Powers and husband Lloyd, Mae Battard, 1 brother and sister-n-law: Melvin Haydel and wife Linda, 5 grandchildren: Taylor Harris and Mariea, Nicholas Furlow and fiance' Danielle, Jacob Furlow, Victoria (Alli) Furlow and Chase Dimm and 1 great grandchild: Tage. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Adeline Martinez Haydel,, 1 daughter: Dana Furlow, 1st spouse: Henry J. Furlow, Jr. and 3 brothers: Joseph, Hilton and Lawrence Haydel. Serving as pallbearers for Margaret will be Taylor Harris, Nicholas Furlow, Jacob Furlow, Chase Dimm, Reggie Furlow and Lawrence Furlow. Margaret was a member of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales. To offer condolences to the family you may visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
MAY
11
Graveside service
12:00 AM
St. Theresa Of Avila Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
