Margaret Ann Smith, age 79 and a native of Paincourtville, LA passed away on September 9, 2019. Margaret was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Clebert Sr. and Mae (Sauce) Simoneaux; brothers, Chester and Bobby Simoneaux; sister, Lois Simoneaux. Margaret is survived by her children, Stacy Luckett and husband Jon, and Russell Smith and wife Debbie; sisters, Elsie Falcon (Sac), Marion Davis (JC); brothers, Mervin Simoneaux (Evelyn), Clebert Jr. "Boo" Simoneaux (Mona); grandchildren, Jacob McCauley, Christine Walsh (Mathew), Stephen Smith and fiancée, Kayla Ridgdell; great-grandchildren, Laynee McDonald and Kinsley McCauley; and granddaughter in heart, Amanda O'Quinn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. David Hanson, Dr. Scott Babin, Dr. Lan Pham, ICU Nurse Tim, and the OLOL and Carpenter House Staff. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11 from 5-9pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 2pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home with burial immediately following. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019