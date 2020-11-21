1/1
Margaret Anne Plaisance
1946 - 2020
Margaret Anne Plaisance created a legacy of kindness, love, and friendship to all that surrounded her. She passed peacefully on November 19th, 2020. Her lifetime achievements shined through her dedication to excellence in journalism, education, and administration. She believed in helping others accomplish their full potential and spent countless hours volunteering her time to help others live a happy and successful life. Her greatest honor and reward was her children- Lisa, Rondi, and Lane and her grandchildren- John Austin, Ashlanne, Brantley Grace, Britton, Kate, Laney, Ryan, and Thomas. Anne is survived by Lisa Anne Plaisance Luther and Family, Rondi Michelle Plaisance Jacob and Family, James Landry Plaisance and Family, Sherron Lynn Whatley and Family, Christopher Austin Plaisance and Family and numerous family and friends that she adored. She is preceded in death by Alma Louise Beard, Gladys and Hershal Grady, Julius Beard, Alton Beard, Elnita Shelley and James Roy Plaisance, and Sarah Sophronia and Earnie Earnest Beard. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven. The family of Anne wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many family and friends that cherished and loved her dearly. Her passion for perseverance will live on forever. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
