1/1
Margaret Crochet Westfall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Crochet Westfall, age 85, was born in Hathaway, LA, and a resident of Central, LA, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face, peacefully passing away at home on August 21, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief illness. Margaret is survived by her husband, Richard L. Westfall, four daughters, Catherine Westfall, Patricia Westfall Tetley, husband Fred Tetley, Ann Westfall Bonaventure, husband Larry Bonaventure, and Mary Westfall; four grandchildren, Ashen Bonaventure, Jonathan Tucker, Joy Tucker, and Alayna Simmons, and one great grandchild, Elisabeth Tucker. She is preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Joseph Westfall; her parents, Delus "T-Jean" Crochet and Sidonia "Bea" Crochet; and her five brothers and sisters, Ernest Crochet, Augustine "Gus" Crochet, Edmund Crochet, Delina Crochet Aguillard, and Doris Crochet Barber. Pallbearers will be Larry Bonaventure, Bruce Simmons, Darryl Rainwater, Daulton Rainwater, Jonathan Tucker, and Trey Chaney. Margaret tirelessly devoted her life to her loving husband, Richard, and their four daughters, Catherine, Patricia, Ann, and Mary. Margaret shared hospitality to all who entered her home. They received at least three things: The story of how her husband was sent to her, from God, all the way from Idaho when serving in the Air Force, a wonderful meal she had cooked that day, and a testimony of how to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Her love will forever live on in our hearts, and although we will forever miss her, we rejoice in the knowledge that she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and all her family and friends who are there. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Terry Sanders-PA, Cypress Home Health, and Compassus Hospice for their exceptional care during this time. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the chapel service at 11:30 AM, officiated by Pastor Philip Pimlott. The graveside service and burial will follow 1:00 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
11:30 AM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Burial
01:00 PM
Louisiana National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 25, 2020
I send my condolences to her entire family.
Warren
Friend
August 25, 2020
I’ll never forget how she made my overnight stays while slumbering with my friend Catherine made me feel like I was special! She made the best French toast!
Christine Soule Clark
Friend
August 24, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lillian Smith
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved