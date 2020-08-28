Margaret Crochet Westfall, age 85, was born in Hathaway, LA, and a resident of Central, LA, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face, peacefully passing away at home on August 21, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief illness. Margaret is survived by her husband, Richard L. Westfall, four daughters, Catherine Westfall, Patricia Westfall Tetley, husband Fred Tetley, Ann Westfall Bonaventure, husband Larry Bonaventure, and Mary Westfall; four grandchildren, Ashen Bonaventure, Jonathan Tucker, Joy Tucker, and Alayna Simmons, and one great grandchild, Elisabeth Tucker. She is preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Joseph Westfall; her parents, Delus "T-Jean" Crochet and Sidonia "Bea" Crochet; and her five brothers and sisters, Ernest Crochet, Augustine "Gus" Crochet, Edmund Crochet, Delina Crochet Aguillard, and Doris Crochet Barber. Pallbearers will be Larry Bonaventure, Bruce Simmons, Darryl Rainwater, Daulton Rainwater, Jonathan Tucker, and Trey Chaney. Margaret tirelessly devoted her life to her loving husband, Richard, and their four daughters, Catherine, Patricia, Ann, and Mary. Margaret shared hospitality to all who entered her home. They received at least three things: The story of how her husband was sent to her, from God, all the way from Idaho when serving in the Air Force, a wonderful meal she had cooked that day, and a testimony of how to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Her love will forever live on in our hearts, and although we will forever miss her, we rejoice in the knowledge that she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and all her family and friends who are there. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Terry Sanders-PA, Cypress Home Health, and Compassus Hospice for their exceptional care during this time. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the chapel service at 11:30 AM, officiated by Pastor Philip Pimlott. The graveside service and burial will follow 1:00 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.