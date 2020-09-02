Margaret D. Jackson was born September 15,1951 in Baton Rouge, La. She passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1969. She was a bus monitor for First Student Charter Bus Co. She leaves to cherish her children Mark, Scedric,Veronica and Gurard (Tongia) Jackson all of Baton Rouge, La, one brother Douglas Faulkner, Jr of Metairie, La., one aunt Theresa Vincent, 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Jerry Jackson and Gloria Faulkner, one son Joseph Jackson, stepfather Douglas Faulkner, Sr. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Viewing September 5, 2020 Second Baptist Church 9:45 a.m to 10:45 a.m service 11 a.m. (family only).

