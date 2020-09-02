1/2
Margaret D. Jackson
1951 - 2020
Margaret D. Jackson was born September 15,1951 in Baton Rouge, La. She passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1969. She was a bus monitor for First Student Charter Bus Co. She leaves to cherish her children Mark, Scedric,Veronica and Gurard (Tongia) Jackson all of Baton Rouge, La, one brother Douglas Faulkner, Jr of Metairie, La., one aunt Theresa Vincent, 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Jerry Jackson and Gloria Faulkner, one son Joseph Jackson, stepfather Douglas Faulkner, Sr. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Viewing September 5, 2020 Second Baptist Church 9:45 a.m to 10:45 a.m service 11 a.m. (family only).

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
SEP
5
Viewing
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Second Baptist Church
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
September 2, 2020
Condolences to the family of Margaret Jackson. May God be with you throughout your Bereavement. Margaret will truly be missed as a Friend and Godsister. ♥♥ With Love,
Beverly M. Jefferson & Brandon




Beverly Jefferson
