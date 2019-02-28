Margaret Elizabeth Ardoin, of Prairieville, LA entered the presence of the Lord on February 28, 2019. A celebration of life for Margaret Elizabeth Ardoin will be held Saturday, March 2, at Parkview Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be at 10 AM, service at 11 AM with interment following at Prairieville Community Cemetery in Prairieville, LA. Margaret was born in Ascension Parish, Louisiana on May 31, 1931 . She was a member of Broussard Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Arville Ardoin, parents Lena and Jacob Burns, son, Gregory Ardoin, an infant daughter, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by a daughter Crystal Haley and husband Lee, sons, Cholla Ardoin and wife Ellen, Phillip Ardoin and Kynon Ardoin, fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
