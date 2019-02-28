Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth Ardoin. View Sign

Margaret Elizabeth Ardoin, of Prairieville, LA entered the presence of the Lord on February 28, 2019. A celebration of life for Margaret Elizabeth Ardoin will be held Saturday, March 2, at Parkview Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be at 10 AM, service at 11 AM with interment following at Prairieville Community Cemetery in Prairieville, LA. Margaret was born in Ascension Parish, Louisiana on May 31, 1931 . She was a member of Broussard Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Arville Ardoin, parents Lena and Jacob Burns, son, Gregory Ardoin, an infant daughter, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by a daughter Crystal Haley and husband Lee, sons, Cholla Ardoin and wife Ellen, Phillip Ardoin and Kynon Ardoin, fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Margaret Elizabeth Ardoin, of Prairieville, LA entered the presence of the Lord on February 28, 2019. A celebration of life for Margaret Elizabeth Ardoin will be held Saturday, March 2, at Parkview Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be at 10 AM, service at 11 AM with interment following at Prairieville Community Cemetery in Prairieville, LA. Margaret was born in Ascension Parish, Louisiana on May 31, 1931 . She was a member of Broussard Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Arville Ardoin, parents Lena and Jacob Burns, son, Gregory Ardoin, an infant daughter, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by a daughter Crystal Haley and husband Lee, sons, Cholla Ardoin and wife Ellen, Phillip Ardoin and Kynon Ardoin, fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close