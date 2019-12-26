Margaret Elizabeth Lambert Michel, age 70, passed away on December 23, 2019. She was a resident of Prairieville, LA. Visiting at New River Baptist Church, 45270 Hwy 429, St. Amant on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am and burial in the church cemetery. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Irvin Wayne Michel of Prairieville and her two children, Kevin W. Michel and Angelia R. Michel Sona (Shad) also of Prairieville. She is also survived by her siblings John David Lambert (Grenda), of Poplarville, MS, and Carolyn F. White (Samuel) of Erath, LA. She also had three grandchildren, Paige Michel, Cami Sona, and Cohen Sona; two great-grandchildren, Easton James Soley and Thea M'Lynn Soley. She is preceded in death by her father A.D. Lambert, her mother Sarah Margaret Joyner Lambert. Pallbearers: Kevin Michel, Shad Sona, Ashley Lambert, Joshua Sheets, Shane Kramer, Layton Sanders. Special thank you to Hospice of Baton Rouge nurses and Ascension Oaks Nursing Home staff for being such kind and compassionate people. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019