Margaret Estelle Burton Whittington
1946 - 2020
Margaret Estelle Burton Whittington was welcomed into Heaven on October 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Margaret was born on August 12, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1964, attended nursing school, and was a bookkeeper for years. She married the love her life on November 28, 1978, Richard C. Whittington, who survives her. She is also survived by her two sisters, Sarah Landry and husband Gordon Patrick Landry, and Katherine Higgins; sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert Wilson Burton and Elizabeth Burton; brothers, Jimmy Burton, JD Burton, Robert Burton; sister, Mary Smith. Pallbearers will be James Patrick Landry, Mike Luquette, Christopher Luquette, Rusty Smith, Terry Smith, and Randy Burton. Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 9 to 11 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 11:30 am. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park after service.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
