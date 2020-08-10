1/
Margaret Evelyn Kelly
Margaret Evelyn Kelly died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was 84 years old and was retired from Grant Chemical. She was a native of Plaquemine. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 5pm until 7pm. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 10am. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Swanson and husband Preston and a son in law, Mickey Fontenot. A brother, Lawrence Hebert and wife, Marie. 4 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lee "Bully" Kelly and a daughter, Cherie Fontenot. Pallbearers will be Mickey Fontenot, Preston Swanson, Jeremy Doucet and Colt Swanson. Margaret was a graduate of Plaquemine High School. She loved reading, being with her grandchildren and painting. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
