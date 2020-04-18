The Wischusen family mourns the passing of their beloved Margaret Everett Wischusen on April 14, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 101. Born in Malden, Massachusetts, Mrs. Wischusen was the daughter of Franklin Chester Everett, a lawyer with Hale and Dorr, and Eunice Gertrude Decatur, a descendant of John Berry who fought in the American Revolution. She graduated from the Brimmer May School in 1938, and from Boston University in 1942, with a BA in Latin and Fine Arts. Mrs. Wischusen was married to her late husband, Henry F. Wischusen for 72 years. They shared a lifelong love of dancing and travel. He often consulted her before making important decisions as she had a strong, reasoning mind. They met on a blind date and were married shortly after he enlisted in the Army, in World War II. For her war effort, she worked as the only woman in a machine shop. She served her communities, and arts, educational and golf organizations over a lifetime. Numerous committees benefited from her indefatigable work ethic, unstinting generosity, and kindness. A longtime resident of Lake Wales, Florida, Mrs. Wischusen was a member of Mountain Lake Club where she served as the first woman elected to the Board, Chairman of the House Committee from 1987 to 1990. She was devoted to her husband, her four children and five grandchildren. She organized countless family trips and gatherings, and was an avid reader, bridge player and gardener. In addition to her many and varied interests including a deep knowledge of Charles Dickens' novels, she delighted in giving parties and collecting house pets. Her charm, wit and keen intelligence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was also a resident of Machiasport, Maine, Manchester, Massachusetts, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is survived by her three children: Marsha Wischusen of New York, NY; Henry Wischusen III (Penny) of Peachtree Corners, GA; E. William Wischusen (Sheri) of Baton Rouge, LA; five grandchildren: Henry F. Wischusen III (Blair) of New York, NY; Benjamin Wischusen of Portland, OR; Emma Blaser (Mark) of Silver Spring, MD; Peter Wischusen (Monique) of Tucker, GA; and Alexander Wischusen of Alpharetta, GA; three great grandchildren and extended family Kevin Bicknell (Katy) and Brian Bicknell. She was predeceased by her husband and their daughter, Melissa Wischusen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Machiasport Historical Society, P.O. Box 301, Machiasport, ME 04655.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.