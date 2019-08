Margaret F. Alexander, age 104, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gonzales, LA at 9:50 a.m. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. She retired as a Registered Nurse. Memorial service at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 3555 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Nancy L. Andrews. Survived by her daughter, Shanon L. Moberly; seven grandchildren, Michael Moberly and Kathy Dickerson, Marsha Redmond and Larry, Dana Gulledge and Jay, Kenneth Moberly Jr., Danita Fitts and Michael, Marilee Stevens, and David Moberly and Ruby; twenty great grandchildren; and eighteen great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her former husband, Harold Alexander; parents, James and Fredia Bryan; three sisters, Helen Furie, Gladys Len, and Julia Bryan; three brothers, James, William, and Edward Bryan; and son-in-law, Kenneth A. Moberly Sr. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.