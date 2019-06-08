Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Garrison Ivy. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Garrison Ivy was born on March 14, 1932, in Baton Rouge, LA, and departed this life for her heavenly home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 87. She met and married her loving husband, Edward Lee Ivy, upon his return from the U.S. Navy in 1952. They were married for 66 years, until his death in December 2018. They have three loving daughters and sons-in-law - Cindy Nuckolls (Craig), Shelly Evans (Jim), and Pat Davidson (Harold). Margaret was known as "Mimi" to her four wonderful grandchildren - Courtney Nuckolls, Jesse Davidson, Samantha Davidson and Claire Evans, and great-grandson, Ethan Nuckolls. Margaret is also survived by a brother, Jesse L. Garrison Jr., and wife, Margaret, as well as a sister-in-law, Ann Garrison. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, that she loved dearly. During the course of her working career, Margaret was employed at LSU, in registration; IBM Machines; and First Baptist Church-Denham Springs, as secretary to Reverend John Causey. Her most rewarding job though, was working with Dr. Edwin Walker for 25 years. An active member of New Covenant Church for 30+ years, Margaret enjoyed serving with her husband in the Food Pantry Ministry and attending Dr. Ed Walker's Sunday School class. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved father and mother, Jesse L. Garrison Sr. and Rena Aleman Garrison; her husband, Edward L. Ivy; and her brother, Grover Warren "Bo" Garrison. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 12 p.m. The family would also like to thank Easter Gordon and Georgia Jones for their loving care during Margaret's final months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital and Samaritan's Purse. Margaret Garrison Ivy was born on March 14, 1932, in Baton Rouge, LA, and departed this life for her heavenly home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 87. She met and married her loving husband, Edward Lee Ivy, upon his return from the U.S. Navy in 1952. They were married for 66 years, until his death in December 2018. They have three loving daughters and sons-in-law - Cindy Nuckolls (Craig), Shelly Evans (Jim), and Pat Davidson (Harold). Margaret was known as "Mimi" to her four wonderful grandchildren - Courtney Nuckolls, Jesse Davidson, Samantha Davidson and Claire Evans, and great-grandson, Ethan Nuckolls. Margaret is also survived by a brother, Jesse L. Garrison Jr., and wife, Margaret, as well as a sister-in-law, Ann Garrison. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, that she loved dearly. During the course of her working career, Margaret was employed at LSU, in registration; IBM Machines; and First Baptist Church-Denham Springs, as secretary to Reverend John Causey. Her most rewarding job though, was working with Dr. Edwin Walker for 25 years. An active member of New Covenant Church for 30+ years, Margaret enjoyed serving with her husband in the Food Pantry Ministry and attending Dr. Ed Walker's Sunday School class. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved father and mother, Jesse L. Garrison Sr. and Rena Aleman Garrison; her husband, Edward L. Ivy; and her brother, Grover Warren "Bo" Garrison. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 12 p.m. The family would also like to thank Easter Gordon and Georgia Jones for their loving care during Margaret's final months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital and Samaritan's Purse. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close