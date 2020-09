Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Glenn depart this life on September 9, 2020 at the age of 94, in Inglewood California. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 am MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Interment: St Mark Memorial Cemetery, Walker, La.

