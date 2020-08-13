Margaret "Kathy" (MiMi) Harper Thuemling (Sept. 21, 1950 – August 6, 2020), 69, was called to her eternal home where she gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1950, in Daytona Beach, FL and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She had a very profound Christian faith and loved the Lord, very family oriented, loving, compassionate, forgiving and had a gentle, sweet spirit. She was quick to say how proud she was of all of her children and grandchildren. We will always carry her memory in our hearts. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Randy, of 50 years. Daughters Shannon Smith (Eric), Shelley Smith (Herbie), son, Shaun Thuemling, eight grandchildren, Devin Smith (Glenda), Derek Smith (Brittany), Dylan Smith (Taylor), Maggie, Rebecca, Wyhatt, Elizabeth and Logan, seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eric, Blakeleigh, Drayden, Sofia, Bentley and Bowen. Brothers; Harry Harper, Bruce Mashburn (Andie) and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry H. Harper and Audrey M. Grace, siblings; Connie Johnson and John Burnsed. There will be a private, family memorial service at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store