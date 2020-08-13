1/1
Margaret Harper "Kathy" Thuemling
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Kathy" (MiMi) Harper Thuemling (Sept. 21, 1950 – August 6, 2020), 69, was called to her eternal home where she gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1950, in Daytona Beach, FL and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She had a very profound Christian faith and loved the Lord, very family oriented, loving, compassionate, forgiving and had a gentle, sweet spirit. She was quick to say how proud she was of all of her children and grandchildren. We will always carry her memory in our hearts. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Randy, of 50 years. Daughters Shannon Smith (Eric), Shelley Smith (Herbie), son, Shaun Thuemling, eight grandchildren, Devin Smith (Glenda), Derek Smith (Brittany), Dylan Smith (Taylor), Maggie, Rebecca, Wyhatt, Elizabeth and Logan, seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eric, Blakeleigh, Drayden, Sofia, Bentley and Bowen. Brothers; Harry Harper, Bruce Mashburn (Andie) and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry H. Harper and Audrey M. Grace, siblings; Connie Johnson and John Burnsed. There will be a private, family memorial service at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved