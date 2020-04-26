Margaret Harrington Commander Hoffmann passed away April 21, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Raymond Hoffmann. She is also survived by four stepchildren, Derek Commander (Kelly), Kelly Jackman (Danny), Raymond Hoffmann Jr and Robin Lafont (Jody). She is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Cindi Hughes (John), Walter Johnson (Penny), Judi Hotard (Bruce), Robin Johnson (Giselle) and Leah Hildago (Perry). She is preceded in death by her first husband Anthony Commander and her sister Loretta Johnson. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store