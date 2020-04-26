Margaret Harrington Commander Hoffmann
Margaret Harrington Commander Hoffmann passed away April 21, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Raymond Hoffmann. She is also survived by four stepchildren, Derek Commander (Kelly), Kelly Jackman (Danny), Raymond Hoffmann Jr and Robin Lafont (Jody). She is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Cindi Hughes (John), Walter Johnson (Penny), Judi Hotard (Bruce), Robin Johnson (Giselle) and Leah Hildago (Perry). She is preceded in death by her first husband Anthony Commander and her sister Loretta Johnson. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
