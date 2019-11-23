Margaret Henderson 'Sissy' Albertine

Margaret "Sissy" Henderson Albertine, a native of Iota, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA died unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019 as a result of a fall at the age of 62. She is survived by her sisters Charleen Precht (Charles), Nita Harrington (Don), Donna Comeaux (Bruce); brother-in-law Al Olinde and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Albertine; sister, Glenda Olinde; and parents, Charles Henderson and Flora Killmer Henderson. Sissy graduated from Iota High School and LSU with a degree in Fine Arts. She loved all her friends, family and coworkers at LSU. Photography was her passion. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
