1/1
Margaret Jabra Hirezi
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Jabra Hirezi, 94, a resident of Shenandoah, Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully a little after 6 p.m., on Monday, November 23, 2020. Margaret, who was born in 1926 in the city of Bethlehem, the Holy Land, is survived by her husband Jabra Hirezi, and her six children Manuel, Miranda, Mary, Nabil, George, and Micheline, 13 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 12424 Brogdon Ln., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID 19, we will not be holding a reception. Condolences may be offered by phone at (904) 563-3015 or social media. Flowers or sympathy cards may be sent to the church in the morning of the funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved