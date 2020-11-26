Margaret Jabra Hirezi, 94, a resident of Shenandoah, Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully a little after 6 p.m., on Monday, November 23, 2020. Margaret, who was born in 1926 in the city of Bethlehem, the Holy Land, is survived by her husband Jabra Hirezi, and her six children Manuel, Miranda, Mary, Nabil, George, and Micheline, 13 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 12424 Brogdon Ln., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID 19, we will not be holding a reception. Condolences may be offered by phone at (904) 563-3015 or social media. Flowers or sympathy cards may be sent to the church in the morning of the funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store