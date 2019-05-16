Margaret "Jan" Janet Daniel passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 57. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Jan graduated from Louisiana Tech with a BA in Accounting and was a flight attendant for United Continental Airlines for 25 years. She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Daniel and wife, Valerie; niece, Adaire Daniel; Uncle Cart and Aunt Reona Varnado and their daughter, Rhenea Sharp; Aunt Gloria "Jackie" Varnado; and numerous other family members. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Daniel Jr. and Alta Mae Varnado Daniel. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00PM until the time of funeral services at 3:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.