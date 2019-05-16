Margaret Janet "Jan" Daniel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Janet "Jan" Daniel.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret "Jan" Janet Daniel passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 57. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Jan graduated from Louisiana Tech with a BA in Accounting and was a flight attendant for United Continental Airlines for 25 years. She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Daniel and wife, Valerie; niece, Adaire Daniel; Uncle Cart and Aunt Reona Varnado and their daughter, Rhenea Sharp; Aunt Gloria "Jackie" Varnado; and numerous other family members. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Daniel Jr. and Alta Mae Varnado Daniel. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00PM until the time of funeral services at 3:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon