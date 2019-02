Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Jean Redmond passed away on February 20, 2019. Margaret was born in Grenada, Mississippi on April 5, 1937. She was a lifelong resident of Greensburg, Louisiana. She was retired and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved classic movies and to read, cook and host holidays for her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Franklin W. Redmond of Greensburg, Louisiana. Margaret had two sons, Frank Redmond, a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana and Paul Redmond, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Margaret had two grandsons, Collin Redmond of Prairieville, and Matthew Redmond who preceded her in death and will embrace his grandma again in heaven. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. There will be a memorial service for her at McKneely Funeral Home in Kentwood, Louisiana on Saturday, March 2 from 1:00 until 4:00.

