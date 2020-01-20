Margaret Joyce Edwards, age 92 of Seabrook, TX died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Shores of Clearlake Living Center in Houston, TX. Born, Monday, March 21, 1927 in Baton Rouge, LA to Kyle Dickson and Hilda McLain Dickson. Survived by her Daughter - Cheri Richards Clement, Sons - J. Kyle RIchards, Jeffrey Richards, Granddaughters - Kory Clement, Kellie Clement, Lindsay Smith, and Grandson - Jeffrey Smith. Also survived by 8 GreatGrandchildren. She was predeceased by her 1st Husband - George Richards, Jr., her 2nd Husband - Mike J. Edwards, Father - Kyle Dickson, Mother - Hilda McLain Dickson, and Grandson - Kyle Clement. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to service time. Interment in Blackwell Cemetery Folsom, LA. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020