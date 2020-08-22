Margaret "Connie" LeBleu passed away August 8,2020 after battling Alzheimer's and ultimately Covid. She's finally got her mind back and is with her soulmate. Born on February 1, 1935 in California, she came to Baton Rouge and founded her own Insurance Company, Caruso Insurance Co., being the first woman to sell a million dollars worth of insurance, founded C.M.I, a multi-million dollar painting company, owner of Sportsman Lodge in Campti, La, JELCO Construction agency and many other business endeavors. She enjoyed reading, accounting,interior design, and was very business minded. She was untouchable on Christmas wrapping/decorating. She will be so dearly missed. She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Dennis of Central, Kathy Coleman (Bubba) of Baton Rouge and grandchildren Joey Theriot (Patti), Tennessee, Clay Theriot (Pam), Baton Rouge, Daniel Brumley (Katie), Central, Casey Bartlett, Nikki Barbay (Scott) all of Baton Rouge. Great-grandchildren, Anna Coleman, Baton Rouge, Payton, Wytne, Kaid, Abree and Carter of Tennessee, Ashley Guidroz (Garrett) Kalynn Ward, Sage and Shelby Brumley, Central, Dylan, Lacey, Kyle, Kaylee, Beau Bartlett, Lee-Joseph Coleman, Levi Barbay and Wyatt Barbay expected in Dec. 2020 all of Baton Rouge. Great-great-grandchildren McKinleigh Ward, Mitchell Pitre, Maliah and McKennah Guidroz all of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by parents, Margaret Inez and Melvin Thornton. Husband and soul mate, Joe LeBleu of Lake Charles. Sister, Barbara Martin of Arizona, great-grandson Grayson Blake Barbay. sons-in-law, Ronnie Brumley and Jerry Dennis. Family Memorial Service is set for a later date.

