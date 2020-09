Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Margaret Louis Gray departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Walk through at Roscoe Mortuary on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 1 to 5 pm. Graveside service on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store