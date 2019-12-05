Margaret Louise Earhart Armstrong, age 82, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 surrounded by her devoted and extraordinary family. As the heart of the family, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy and highly accomplished children. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was a long- time resident of Baton Rouge. Margie was married for 61 years to Dr. Hans Paulsen Armstrong. She received her R N degree from the L S U School of Nursing, and practiced for many years as a pediatric surgical and recovery nurse. Some interesting social activities that Margie enjoyed were the Junior League of Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish Medical Auxiliary and was a vestry member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Her beauty and rapier wit were a gift to all who enjoyed her friendship. She is survived by her husband Dr. Hans Paulsen Armstrong ; her children Dr. Tim (Judy) Armstrong, Dr. Kevin (Lisa) Armstrong, Kyle (Karen) Armstrong, Dr. Karlan (Erika) Armstrong, Keith (Mary Beth) Armstrong, Dr. Paul (Beckie) Armstrong, Katherine (Keith) Brown, and Elizabeth (Dr. Ted) Fabian; grandchildren Katelyn, Thomas, Kristen, Ashley, Brooke, Brian, Adam, Mandy, Ryan, Anna, Reid, Spencer, Jordan, Christian, William, Elizabeth, Hayes, Claire, Parker, Avery, Emily, and Ashley; two great-grandchildren, she is also lovingly remembered by her brother Dr. Robert(Arlene) Earhart . Margie was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Robert N. Earhart and Margaret Schoene Earhart. Visitation will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3552 Morning Glory Ave, from 10:00 A.M, Saturday December 7, 2019 followed by Services at 11:00 AM. A private Burial will take place after the service. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Trinity Episcopal Church or the Salvation Army.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019