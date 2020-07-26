Margaret Louise Perault passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born February 19, 1935 and eloped with her sweetheart Ronnie Perault when they were 16 years old. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in French Settlement. She was the proud mother of eight children; four boys and four girls; her greatest joy was her family. Margaret is survived by her children, Ronald Ashton Perault, Jr. (Laura Lea), John Michael Perault (Donna), David Lawrence Perault (Jennifer), Lydia Margaret Perault Reynerson (David), Rose Marie Perault Curtis (Paul), and James Kelly Perault (Gay); 17 grandchildren, Jessica Perault (Nick), Michael Perault (Phoebe), C.J. Hartland (Lance), Jennifer Ducote (Brian), Phillip Perault (Brandy), Brandon Perault (Jessica), Nathan Reynerson (Layni), Geneva Compton (Joshua), Gayla Sikes (David), Nolan Reynerson (Kelly), Sarah Ashley (Nick), Johile Curtis (Emily), Katelyn Piper (Ricky), Keli Renee Blalock (Wesley), Matthew Perault (Shelby), Shannon Hale (Derrick), and Kelsey Knowles (Ray); 36 great-grandchildren (with a few more on the way); brother, Gary Matherne; and sisters, Joyce Forbes and Frances Sibley. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Ashton Perault, Sr.; and two daughters, Kathleen Louise Perault and Mary Anne Perault. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28 from 10:00AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael, Phillip, Brandon, Nathan, Nolan, Johile, and Matthew. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge (Summer, Melanie, Alicia, Todd), S & S Sitter Service (Shaneka, Mae, Andrea) and Oakwood Village (Gloria, Michelle, Linda) for the loving care you provided for our mother.

