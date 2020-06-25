A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Margaret Manuel on Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church with burial following at Hope Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home Sunday evening from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Margaret Emma (Courville) Manuel, 82, passed away on June 24, 2020. Born in Eunice, raised in Chataignier, LA and resided in Gonzales, LA. She was an outstanding seamstress, a homemaker, an excellent cook and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret loved dancing and family dinners. She was a devout Catholic. Margaret owned Margaret's Fabric Center and retired from Ascension Optical. She was a caretaker and loved to joke around to show you how much she loved you. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clyde W. Manuel; her parents, N. Joseph Courville and Bille (Green) Courville; brother N. Joseph Courville, Jr. and sister, Charlotte Courville. Her children are Vickie Manuel Boyce (Mike), Johnny Manuel (Patti), Monique Manuel (Kelley) and Steven Manuel (Vicky); 8 grandchildren, Christy Martin (Sam), Misty Fairchild (Rusty), Gary Barbour (Abby), Jason Manuel (Sydney), Dustin Barbour (Matt), Linsey Collins (Todd), Chris Manuel and Harli Manuel (Josh) and 13 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Luikhart and Dana and her caretakers and friends JoAnn, Hazel and Beverly. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Margaret's funeral will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales. Pallbearers will be Gary Barbour, Jason Manuel, Dustin Barbour, Chris Manuel, Kelley Quirk and Mike Boyce. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.