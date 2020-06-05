Margaret Mary Aucoin Canova
Margaret Mary Aucoin Canova passed away at Landmark South on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the former owner of Canova's Community Food Center; a long time resident of Plaquemine and a native of White Castle, LA. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 12:30pm, celebrated by Father Tim Grimes. Interment will follow at St. Raphael Cemetery, Point Pleasant, La. She is survived her children, Sam Canova, Jr. and wife Sandra, Melanie Faith Canova, and Johnnie A. Canova and wife Militza; grandchildren, Mary Nicole Canova Sumner, Chad Canova, Erica Lee Canova, Iva Canova, Olivia Canova and Calvin Canova; great grandchildren, Isabella, Sophie, Natalie, Callie, Ian, Brees, Chloe and Caroline; sisters, Catherine Willis and husband Randolph, Jr. and Mercedes LeBlanc and husband Herman; sisters in law, Carrie Rosamond, Bute Richard and Betty Aucoin; companion, Newt Graffia; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Sam Canova, Sr.; son, Kenneth Wayne John Canova; parents, George Henry and Maude Rivet Aucoin; brothers, LeeRoy "Pechon" Aucoin, Marion Aucoin, William "Billy" Aucoin and Donald Aucoin; sister in law, Jazenette "Noonie" Aucoin; niece, Marlene Aucoin Sanchez; and nephew, Cedric Aucoin, Jr. Pallbearers will be David Boudreaux, David Sanchez, Bob Aucoin, LeeRoy "Boo" Aucoin, Jr., George Aucoin and Doug Sumner. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Landmark South Nursing Home and Life Source Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Life Source Hospice or St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
JUN
6
Interment
St. Raphael Cemetery
June 5, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
