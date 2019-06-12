|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McKey "Rita" LaCaze.
Margaret McKey LaCaze, 89, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge. She was a retired nurse for more than 30 years and was a native of Kosciusko, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 2pm until service at 4pm. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by her daughters, Sandi Threeton and husband, Mike; Vickie Ory Boyd and husband, Trent, all of Baton Rouge; Terri Waguespack and husband, Duane of Prairieville and Brenda McKey Salter and husband, Jim of Houston, TX. 2 sisters, Betty Mae Alexander of Kentwood and Donna Fay Simpson and husband, Jay of Asheboro, NC. Her loving companion, Earl "Angel" Bowlin. 10 grandchildren, Michael Harris, Mark Harris, Shannon Ory Smith, George Joey Ory, Brandon Brummel, Brook Brummel, Shawn Smith, Kris Zeringue, Adie Combel and Tori Blanchard and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Harry M. McKey, second husband, James L. LaCaze, parents, LC and Irma Keen, brother, Rosamond Keen and sister, Lucretia Fabre. Pallbearers will be Michael Harris, Mark Harris, Brandon Brummel, Trent Boyd, Mike Threeton, Duane Waguespack, Jim Salter, Joey Ory and Bronson Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Austin Harris. Margaret was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, going to the beach and casinos. She was the Queen of QVC and HSN shopping. Memorial donations may be made to Louisiana, PO Box 14615, Baton Rouge, LA 70898 or www.KomenLouisiana.org. Share sympathies. condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|