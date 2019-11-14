|
|
Margaret "Ann" Monson passed away at OLOL on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 on the day of her 56th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Thomas Monson; daughters, RaJean Walker, Connie Mercer and husband Rob, and Elyse Sanders; grandchildren, Jolie "CJ" Walker, Lucas Sanders, and Ana Allen; siblings, Linda Kuriger and husband Joe, and Alan Lewis and Madla Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Adell W. Lewis. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or the American Diabetes Association. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019