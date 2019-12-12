Margaret T. O'Bear departed this life on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital, Plaquemine, LA. She was 78, a native and resident of White Castle, LA. Visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 33110 Bowie St. White Castle, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Travis O'Bear; 2 sons, Juan (Glenda) and Barry Nelson; 3 daughters, Deann Pierre (Byron), Delacy O'Bear and Daisy Levy; 3 brothers, Son Tate, Jr. (Barbara), Charles Tate, and Herbert Adolph (Lillian); 1 sister, Carolyn Brooks; a special friend, Lillie Jones; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Son Tate, Sr.; 2 sisters, Mercedes Tate and Marion Smith. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA , 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019