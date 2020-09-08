Jeremiah 29:11 " The Year to Advance!" Margaret Oliver Williams was born on July 18, 1950 to James, Sr. and Mary Oliver. She departed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Margaret leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted children Fabian Williams Martin, Gerald Jermarr Williams, and Gernasha (Dawan) Williams Carter, all of White Castle, Louisiana, grandchildren Calvin Lowell Young, Jr, Shaudrionne Aushe' Young, Cartier Andrew Young, great-grandchildren Carson and Brady Young, two brothers Walter (Agnes) Oliver and Alvin Charles (Joyce) Oliver, Plaquemine, LA, two sisters, Willie Mae Lewis, White Castle, LA, Ernestine O.Lee, Plaquemine, LA, and three sisters-in-law Shirley S. Oliver, Ernestine D. Oliver and Kitty H. Oliver, Plaquemine, LA. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 27320 Highway 405, Plaquemine, LA 70764 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Inner City Church, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA 70764. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe's Mortuary.

