1/1
Margaret Oliver Williams
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremiah 29:11 " The Year to Advance!" Margaret Oliver Williams was born on July 18, 1950 to James, Sr. and Mary Oliver. She departed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Margaret leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted children Fabian Williams Martin, Gerald Jermarr Williams, and Gernasha (Dawan) Williams Carter, all of White Castle, Louisiana, grandchildren Calvin Lowell Young, Jr, Shaudrionne Aushe' Young, Cartier Andrew Young, great-grandchildren Carson and Brady Young, two brothers Walter (Agnes) Oliver and Alvin Charles (Joyce) Oliver, Plaquemine, LA, two sisters, Willie Mae Lewis, White Castle, LA, Ernestine O.Lee, Plaquemine, LA, and three sisters-in-law Shirley S. Oliver, Ernestine D. Oliver and Kitty H. Oliver, Plaquemine, LA. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 27320 Highway 405, Plaquemine, LA 70764 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Inner City Church, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA 70764. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe's Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Inner City Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 8, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Mrs. Margaret Oliver Williams. Praying for peace to bring each of you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.
With Sympathy,
The Overton, Smith, & Thompson Family
Ginger F. Smith & Family
Family
September 8, 2020
With deepest sympathy from the Fair Family. May God be with you.
Lorraine Fair
Friend
September 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
The Cayette&#8217;s
Friend
September 8, 2020
Deepest condolences to this family, my family. Oh what precious memories I have of this beautiful soul.
Brandi Davis
Family
September 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alfred white
September 8, 2020
Sending love , prayers, and heart felt condolences to the family. I’ve been connected to the family for a long time and she definitely showed love to me and my friends. Tootsie you will definitely be missed, but remain in our hearts forever.
Karen Allen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved