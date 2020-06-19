Margaret P. Gorman Budenich Raney
"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:31, KJV. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she passed away at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2011, at age 82, to be with her Lord and Savior after her battle with cancer. She was a native of LaGrange, Ga., and a resident of Gonzales. She is survived by a daughter, Charlene Kellar; sons and daughters-in-law, Buddy and Jeanette, Chris and Naomi, Ron and partner Mark Benson, and Ken and Sherry Budenich; a sister, Frances Keith; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Budenich; second husband, Dave Raney; son, John Budenich; two brothers, three sisters, her parents and a son-in-law. Visitation at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, on Monday, June 20, from 4:30 p.m. until services at 6 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Nathan Luce. Entombment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Metairie, on Tuesday, June 21. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to give a special thanks to Canon Hospice. We want to thank you for the loving care that you gave our Mother and our family in our time of need. Our special love and thanks to Tammy Logardo, who went above and beyond to express her concern and devotion to all of us. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
1 entry
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
