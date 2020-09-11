Margaret Perry "Ethel" Livingston, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Ethel was born on February 11, 1929 in Durango, CO, to John Jr. and Mary Perry. She attended Colorado State University and earned a degree in Education. She moved to Martinez, CA to teach where she met Leslie R. Livingston. They married on October 5, 1956, just before he was transferred to New Orleans and made Louisiana their home. Ethel devoted her life to raising 3 daughters that she loved dearly. Ethel was a voracious reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. She never met a stranger and she loved to laugh. She enjoyed shopping and having lunch with dear friends, Beverly Mulligan and Joan Ruhlin. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Linda (Ronnie) D'Armond and Holly (Tommy) Powell; stepson, Tom Sena, son-in-law, Erich Weinfurter; grandchildren, Elise Weinfurter, Neal D'Armond, Katie (Sean) Murray, Laura (Mike) Decou, Amy Powell and Sierra Sena; great-grandchildren, Bryce Murray, Leah Murray, Kaden Cazes, Courtneie D'Armond; and sister, Elaine Gedanic. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie R. Livingston, daughter, Mary L. Livingston, parents John and Mary Perry and brother, Joe Perry. The family would like to thank Loretta Lewis and Pam Murphy for the care provided to our mother. A private burial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store