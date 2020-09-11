1/
Margaret Perry "Ethel" Livingston
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Perry "Ethel" Livingston, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Ethel was born on February 11, 1929 in Durango, CO, to John Jr. and Mary Perry. She attended Colorado State University and earned a degree in Education. She moved to Martinez, CA to teach where she met Leslie R. Livingston. They married on October 5, 1956, just before he was transferred to New Orleans and made Louisiana their home. Ethel devoted her life to raising 3 daughters that she loved dearly. Ethel was a voracious reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. She never met a stranger and she loved to laugh. She enjoyed shopping and having lunch with dear friends, Beverly Mulligan and Joan Ruhlin. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Linda (Ronnie) D'Armond and Holly (Tommy) Powell; stepson, Tom Sena, son-in-law, Erich Weinfurter; grandchildren, Elise Weinfurter, Neal D'Armond, Katie (Sean) Murray, Laura (Mike) Decou, Amy Powell and Sierra Sena; great-grandchildren, Bryce Murray, Leah Murray, Kaden Cazes, Courtneie D'Armond; and sister, Elaine Gedanic. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie R. Livingston, daughter, Mary L. Livingston, parents John and Mary Perry and brother, Joe Perry. The family would like to thank Loretta Lewis and Pam Murphy for the care provided to our mother. A private burial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved