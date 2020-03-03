Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Poche' Stein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Poche' Stein, 89, of Prentiss, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. A mass and Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Bassfield, followed by a burial in St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Carson. Mrs. Stein was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church, where she was very active in the St. Peters Relay for Life and St. Peters Alter Society. In her early years, she was an avid softball player and coach. She was known as a phenomenal cook by everyone who knew her. Her family described her as supportive, spunky, sassy, and always stylish. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Helen Poche'; one son, Randy Stein; and two brothers, Allen Poche' and Russell Poche'. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Malcom "Mac" Stein of Prentiss; three children, Mona (Ronnie) McNease of Prentiss, Terry (Sandra) Stein of Mendenhall, and Cindy (Charles) Ratcliff of Carson; one daughter-in-law, Renee' Stein of Hattiesburg; a close family friend, Tommy Iovino of Prentiss; ten grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Poche' and Clarence (JoAnn) Poche'; two sisters, Shirley (Joe) Murry and Ruby Acosta; and several nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church Hall followed by visitation from 5 – 9 p.m. and another visitation Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. until service time.

