Margaret, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 60. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 2 pm, conducted by Pastor Larry Russo. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughter, Angel Dix and husband Eddie; son, Justin Badeaux and wife Clair; grandchildren, Thomas and Hunter Dix, Skylar, Kennedy, Madison and Justin Jr, Badeaux; great grandson, Easton Bezet; sisters, Linda Blanchard and husband Terry, Barbara Cedotal and husband Adrian, and Nikki Schafer; brothers, Huey Jr, Charles "Chuckie" and Bruce Schafer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Huey and Margie Albert Schafer. Pallbearers will be Justin Badeaux, Skylar, Brian and Mike Medine, Hunter Dix, Charles and Travis Schafer. Honorary pallbearer will be Shawn Parker and Terry Blanchard. Special thanks to her nurse Bea Pellet with Pinnacle Hospice for her loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 14, 2019