Margaret "Maggie" Spinks Hendrick, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 2, 2019. Margaret was born on August 29, 1942 in Baton Rouge, La. to James and Ida Mae Spinks. She graduated from Baker High School (1960) and LSU (1964). She was a former Member of American Legion Auxiliary Nicholson unit #38. After 38 years of teaching in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Maggie retired to enjoy her family and friends, animals and gardening. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them; made friends everywhere she went and made us all smile with her flavorsome cooking. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, a proud grandmother, and an incredible friend. She is survived by: her daughters, Stephanie Hendrick Quick, and Jennifer Hendrick Niolet and husband Scott Niolet; her grandchildren, Nathan Quick (Andi Neal), Heather Quick (Matthew Cavalier), and Grayson Niolet; her mother, Ida Mae Spinks; her brother, James Spinks, Jr. and wife Rosemary Spinks; her niece, Katie Bailey; her nephews, Randy Spinks and Trey Spinks; and her partner of 15 years, Bubbie Gunter. She was preceded in death by her father, James Toland Spinks, Sr. A celebration of Maggie's life will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 am until the funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Baker. The family would like to extend a special thanks and big hug to her lifelong friends, the staff and caregivers of Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice, and the Neuromedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society.

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

