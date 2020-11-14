Margaret Tepper Winkler passed away on November 13, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet. A native of Cordele, Georgia who was born on September 24, 1928, the youngest of six children. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1949 with a Bachelor's of Business Arts in Marketing and was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority. Following graduation, she lived and worked in New Jersey. While there she was introduced to David Winkler on a blind date. They were married in May of 1952 and moved to Dalton, Georgia, where she became involved in the sisterhood of Temple Beth-El Synagogue, Cherokee Boy's Estate and numerous other community activities. They moved to Baton Rouge in January 2007. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Tepper, her husband, David Winkler, her brothers, Jack (Rene) Tepper, Bernard (Marjorie) Tepper, Louis Tepper, her sisters, Sara (Hal ) Zitcer, Martell (Monty ) Weill, sisters -in-law and brothers -in-law, Muriel (Chester) Bonder, Regina (Al) Goldstein. Surviving is her sister-in-law, Bea Tepper, her son, Steven and his wife Monica Nijoka and their three daughters, Megan (Tanner) Stines, Lake Charles, LA., Sara (Dan) Hurwitz, Houston, TX., and Alyssa Winkler, Baton Rouge, LA., and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Harold Brandt and Dr. Benton Dupont. Graveside services were held at Liberal Cemetery on November 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice
or Beth Shalom Synagogue.