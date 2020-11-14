1/1
Margaret Tepper Winkler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Tepper Winkler passed away on November 13, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet. A native of Cordele, Georgia who was born on September 24, 1928, the youngest of six children. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1949 with a Bachelor's of Business Arts in Marketing and was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority. Following graduation, she lived and worked in New Jersey. While there she was introduced to David Winkler on a blind date. They were married in May of 1952 and moved to Dalton, Georgia, where she became involved in the sisterhood of Temple Beth-El Synagogue, Cherokee Boy's Estate and numerous other community activities. They moved to Baton Rouge in January 2007. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Tepper, her husband, David Winkler, her brothers, Jack (Rene) Tepper, Bernard (Marjorie) Tepper, Louis Tepper, her sisters, Sara (Hal ) Zitcer, Martell (Monty ) Weill, sisters -in-law and brothers -in-law, Muriel (Chester) Bonder, Regina (Al) Goldstein. Surviving is her sister-in-law, Bea Tepper, her son, Steven and his wife Monica Nijoka and their three daughters, Megan (Tanner) Stines, Lake Charles, LA., Sara (Dan) Hurwitz, Houston, TX., and Alyssa Winkler, Baton Rouge, LA., and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Harold Brandt and Dr. Benton Dupont. Graveside services were held at Liberal Cemetery on November 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice or Beth Shalom Synagogue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved