Service Information

Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher , LA 70071
(225)-869-0000

Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher , LA 70071

Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St Joseph Church
River Road
Paulina , LA

Obituary

Margaret Marie Terrio Poche passed peacefully Sunday morning of complications from pneumonia and the flu. She was 77 years old and the beloved wife of Robert J. Poche. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on January 18th. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. Raising three boys, she enjoyed watching them play pee wee football, baseball and volunteered as a Cub Scout leader for many years. As a young mom, she would substitute teach at St. Peter Chanel School and became good friends with the Dominican nuns who served in the school and church parish. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, gardening and going out dancing in her younger years. She was a committed adorer at the Lutcher Adoration Chapel until the start of dialysis four years ago. She was an honorary member of the Catholic Daughters. She lovingly raised three boys but her greatest treasure was the birth of her five granddaughters. Sewing baby items and dresses for her girls was her favorite pastime. She loved spoiling her granddaughters, especially the youngest, Sophia which she lovingly called her "butterfly". She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Edna Terrio, sisters Barbara Montz and Anna Berthelot. She is survived by her husband Robert J. Poche, three sons and daughter in laws, Michael and Paula Amato Poche, David and Kim Lavigne Poche, Wess and Courtney St. Amant Poche; five granddaughters, Shea, Morgan, Sara, Grace and Sophia; a sister Beryl Rome. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St Joseph Church, River Road in Paulina. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter Chanel School. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

