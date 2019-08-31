The Advocate Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Margaret Terrio Westcott, 63, of Zachary, LA., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Lane Regional Medical Center. She was the loving and devoted wife of Gary M. Westcott with whom she spent the last of her days. Margaret is survived in death by her 6 siblings; brother, LeRoy Terrio Jr. and wife Suzanne Terrio; sister; Debra Landry and husband Lloyd Landry Jr., sister Cheryl Taylor and husband Lawrence Taylor Jr.; brother, Thomas Terrio and wife Susan Terrio; sister, Donna Aarons and husband Christopher Aarons; brother, Mark Terrio and wife Lynne Terrio. Margaret is also survived by her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Alex Thibodaux, Olivia Epps, and Whitney Still. She was preceded in death by her mother and father: LeRoy and Mary Terrio. Margaret was a strong and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her passion and energy were always spent with her family. Services are as follows: Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 12pm until services at 2pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
