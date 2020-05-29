Margaret Theresa Louque, age 92, born July 30, 1927, and passed away on May 29, 2020 at 7:20 am. A native of Reserve and a resident of Gramercy, LA. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church choir. Survived by her son and daughter in law: Wayne and Karen Louque, two daughters Linda Lee and Sheila Louque and 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 2 brothers John and Frances Daigle. Preceded in death by her husband Clinton J. Louque, Sr., her parents Waldo and Norma Daigle, a son Clinton Louque, Jr., daughter in law Diane Louque and two brothers Leonard and James Daigle. A visitation in her honor will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 8:30 am until 11:00 am. A prayer service will begin at 11:00 am. Both visitation and prayer service will take place at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangement. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.