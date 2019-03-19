Margaret Vandaworker Wilson died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is survived by her husband, W. Luther "Bill" Wilson, and her daughters, Katherine Fuller Wilson and Samantha Mire. Funeral services will be held on March 27 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. A full obituary will run at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019