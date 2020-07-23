1/1
Margaret W. Barron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret W. Barron, Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her two children, Robert (Bob) of Las Cruces, and David (Patricia) of LA, grandsons Kevin (Kristine) of LA, and Kenny of NC, and great-great-grandsons Maxwell, Alexander and Oliver, as well as many nieces and nephews all across the country. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emerson M. Barron, her parents Pastor Guy F. Winstead and May Bland Winstead, and her sister Ruth Carwile and her husband Floyd Carwile. Margaret was a loving, kind, giving and Godly woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was wholeheartedly dedicated to her church, family and friends, and her devotion as an educator. A graveside burial service will be conducted by Senior Pastors Dr. David Burrows and Pastor Mike Edwards, First Baptist Church of LC, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in Las Cruces at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, and arrangements will be handled by Getz Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved