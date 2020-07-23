Margaret W. Barron, Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her two children, Robert (Bob) of Las Cruces, and David (Patricia) of LA, grandsons Kevin (Kristine) of LA, and Kenny of NC, and great-great-grandsons Maxwell, Alexander and Oliver, as well as many nieces and nephews all across the country. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emerson M. Barron, her parents Pastor Guy F. Winstead and May Bland Winstead, and her sister Ruth Carwile and her husband Floyd Carwile. Margaret was a loving, kind, giving and Godly woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was wholeheartedly dedicated to her church, family and friends, and her devotion as an educator. A graveside burial service will be conducted by Senior Pastors Dr. David Burrows and Pastor Mike Edwards, First Baptist Church of LC, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in Las Cruces at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, and arrangements will be handled by Getz Funeral Home.

