Funeral services for Margaret Wesley Love will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, with the Reverend Emitte Belgard officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Colfax. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In her earlier years, Margaret enjoyed league bowling and playing bridge. A homemaker, Margaret had resided in Crowley; Lake Charles; New Iberia; Erath, and lastly at a care facility in Many, LA. She loved cooking, especially during the holidays. When the love of her life, J D Love, went to be with our Lord November of 2002, it FOREVER changed the heart and mind of Margaret. J D died one month and one day short of their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Deborah (husband John) Gillard; brother, Percy (Melba) Wesley; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joel Daniel "J D" Love, Sr., and son, Joel Daniel "Danny" Love, Jr. Also, Margaret was preceded by her parents: Charles Edmon Wesley and Mildred Rogillio Wesley; brothers: Wayne; Warren; Wallace; Charles; sisters: Hazel; Myrta Mae and Winnie. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to: Bethel Cemetery Fund, c/o Colfax Banking Company, 625 Eighth St/ P O Box 247, Colfax, LA 71417. To extend online condolences to the Love family, please visit us at: www.hixsonbrothers.com.