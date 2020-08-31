1/
Margaret Wesley Love
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Margaret Wesley Love will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, with the Reverend Emitte Belgard officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Colfax. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In her earlier years, Margaret enjoyed league bowling and playing bridge. A homemaker, Margaret had resided in Crowley; Lake Charles; New Iberia; Erath, and lastly at a care facility in Many, LA. She loved cooking, especially during the holidays. When the love of her life, J D Love, went to be with our Lord November of 2002, it FOREVER changed the heart and mind of Margaret. J D died one month and one day short of their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Deborah (husband John) Gillard; brother, Percy (Melba) Wesley; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joel Daniel "J D" Love, Sr., and son, Joel Daniel "Danny" Love, Jr. Also, Margaret was preceded by her parents: Charles Edmon Wesley and Mildred Rogillio Wesley; brothers: Wayne; Warren; Wallace; Charles; sisters: Hazel; Myrta Mae and Winnie. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to: Bethel Cemetery Fund, c/o Colfax Banking Company, 625 Eighth St/ P O Box 247, Colfax, LA 71417. To extend online condolences to the Love family, please visit us at: www.hixsonbrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved