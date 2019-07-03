A native of Garyville and resident of Convent. Margarete Ricard Milton passed away peacefully at her residence at 2:10 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was 87. Viewing at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Highway 44, Convent, Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Vincent Dufrense and Deacon Alfred Adams. Interment in church cemetery. Survived by two daughters: Dalphine Benn and Marsha (Victor Jr.) Thomas. A son: Ray Anthony Morgan; 21, grandchildren,50 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Charles Ricard and Mary Fobb Ricard. Her husband: Joseph Milton. Her daughters: Lillie Mae Mackie, Margarete Smith and Joyce Marie Jones. Her sister: Mary Louise Green. Her brother: Dr. Felix George Ricard and her granddaughter, Kelly Taylor. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019