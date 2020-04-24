"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalms 23:6. Our gentle sweet soul, Margery 'Margie' Louise Leonard, 97, was called to her eternal resting place on April 21, 2020. She entered this world May 14, 1922, born to James E. & Elsie L. Wilson in Washington, DC. Margie graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School. She was working as a telephone operator when this city girl met her country prince charming, US Navy serviceman James 'Jimmie' Leonard. And in 3 short months they were united in marriage on Dec. 1, 1943 in the National City Christian Church in Washington, DC. They were blessed with their first child, Donna Jean in 1945. And soon after moving to Baton Rouge, son Michael Lane was born, followed by daughters Linda Louise, Velma Sue and Margie Ann. Upon Jimmie's retirement, they moved and built their home on Lake Talquin, Tallahassee, Fla. After holding worship services for many years in their living room, they founded the Lake Talquin Baptist Church in 1981 which is thriving today under the leadership of Pastor Milton Harrington. Margie is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike & Connie Leonard of Prairieville, La., Linda & Wendell Olinde of Baton Rouge, La., Velma & Lynn Brown of Fort Payne, Al., Margie Lahare of Covington, La.; brother, Edwin Wilson; and beloved niece Cherie Wurster. She will also be missed and remembered for her famous choc chip cookies by her grand, great, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 yrs, James 'Jimmie' E. Leonard, Jr.; daughter and son-n-law, Donna & Elton Dry; grandson, James Allen Dry; sister and brother-in-law, Velma & Ed White; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Wilson. We would like to Thank mom's loving friend, caregiver and partner in shenanigans, Hazel Thomas who kept us all in line and showed such love and kindness to our mother and family. We also thank nurse Skyanna, Christie, CNAs Val, Millie, Roslyn along with Clarity Hospice of BR especially hospice nurse, Jodi. Due to the recent events, the family will have private service at Resthaven Funeral & Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, La. officiated by Pastor Malcolm Richard of The Journey Church, Prairieville, La. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Lake Talquin Baptist Church, 21335 Blountstown Hwy., Tallahassee, Fl 32310.

