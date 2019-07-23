Margie Cliftene Fewell Martin was born on September 4, 1923 and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born to Edward Claude and Johnnie McCleskey Fewell, in Dublin, Texas, Erath County. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Martin, Jr., daughter Nancy Karen Martin Richardson, and her parents. Survived by two daughters and one son: Katheryne Martin Williams of Longmont, CO; James David Martin and wife Vivian of Mission Viejo, CA, and Linda Carol Martin Newell and husband Michael of New Hope, TX; three grand children: Troy Martin Williams of Longmont, CO, Sarah Ashley Martin of Honolulu, HI and Alyssa Nicole Martin of Los Angeles, CA. Margie and James lived in Baton Rouge and Zachary, LA between 1970 and 1988, where James was a mechanical engineer at Exxon's Baton Rouge Chemical Plant and Margie was a licensed practical nurse. Please read complete obituary at https://www.legacy.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 24, 2019