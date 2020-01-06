Margie Faye Johnson

Margie Faye (King) Johnson, 82, passed away peacefully at home; Thursday, Jan 2, 2020. She was a member of Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church in Hungarian settlement. She was much loved as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Margie was a member of the graduating class of 1955 Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, La. A longtime resident of Zachary, Margie was known for her love of books. Survivors include a son, Dr. Russell Keith Johnson, Sc.D. (of Zachary, La), and his wife Karen Lee Johnson: one daughter, Gwenna Marie Johnson-Kaman (of Grapevine,Tx) and her husband Jeff Kaman; three grandchildren; Dallas Kaman, Rhain Kaman, and Paris Kaman, three step grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 yrs. Donald Wayne Johnson, parents Monroe and Lucille King, a brother Jerry Wayne King, and sister Barbara Ann (King) White. Margie requested a private memorial of friends and family to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany Hungarian. Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 119, Albany, LA. 70711.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
