Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Laverne Graham Moore. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Wake 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Service 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margie Laverne Graham Moore, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, after struggling with multiple chronic illnesses. Born on October 1, 1932, in Walker, Louisiana, she graduated Valedictorian of her Walker High School Class and graduated from Baton Rouge Business College and Southeastern Louisiana University with Honors. She was an active member of various Southern Baptist churches serving as Church Secretary, GA Association Leader, Choir Member, and others. Most of her work career was spent as a secretary for the Baton Rouge Fire Department and as librarian in Livingston Parish. For 27 years, Margie was happily married to Clyde F. Moore before his death in 2008. She loved meeting new people, chatting with friends, crocheting, spending time with her family, and all things Christmas. Margie is survived by her sisters Elsie Graham Thompson, Bobbie Graham Palmer (and Tillman) and Kathy Graham Martin (and James); brother Donald Graham (and Karen); daughters Sandra Wesley Clark (and John), Sonja Wesley Hokett (and Mark), Peggy Moore Hatch (Walter); grandchildren Adam Chandler (and Heather Leona), Becka Chandler Franchek (and Jacob), Collin Chandler, Renee' Clark Hester (and Samuel), Lela Clark Martinez (and Rufino), Anna Clark, Marie Clark, Charles Clark, Aubrey Hokett Plumley, David Hokett, Daniel Hokett (and Heather), Jennifer Hatch and Sean D'Armond; great-grandchildren Eve, Austin & Josie Franchek; Emilee, Wesley & Chloe (soon to come) Martinez; James (soon to come) Hester; Tyler, Katelyn & Faith Plumley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie A. Graham and Lillie Linder Graham and brothers Paul Graham, Fred Graham and Kenneth Graham; son Mike Moore; and daughter Dot Moore D'Armond. Funeral services will be held at SEALE FUNERAL SERVICES, 1720 S Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726, from 1 – 3:30pm wake on Sunday, January 19th, followed by a service from 3:30-4pm. Margie Laverne Graham Moore, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, after struggling with multiple chronic illnesses. Born on October 1, 1932, in Walker, Louisiana, she graduated Valedictorian of her Walker High School Class and graduated from Baton Rouge Business College and Southeastern Louisiana University with Honors. She was an active member of various Southern Baptist churches serving as Church Secretary, GA Association Leader, Choir Member, and others. Most of her work career was spent as a secretary for the Baton Rouge Fire Department and as librarian in Livingston Parish. For 27 years, Margie was happily married to Clyde F. Moore before his death in 2008. She loved meeting new people, chatting with friends, crocheting, spending time with her family, and all things Christmas. Margie is survived by her sisters Elsie Graham Thompson, Bobbie Graham Palmer (and Tillman) and Kathy Graham Martin (and James); brother Donald Graham (and Karen); daughters Sandra Wesley Clark (and John), Sonja Wesley Hokett (and Mark), Peggy Moore Hatch (Walter); grandchildren Adam Chandler (and Heather Leona), Becka Chandler Franchek (and Jacob), Collin Chandler, Renee' Clark Hester (and Samuel), Lela Clark Martinez (and Rufino), Anna Clark, Marie Clark, Charles Clark, Aubrey Hokett Plumley, David Hokett, Daniel Hokett (and Heather), Jennifer Hatch and Sean D'Armond; great-grandchildren Eve, Austin & Josie Franchek; Emilee, Wesley & Chloe (soon to come) Martinez; James (soon to come) Hester; Tyler, Katelyn & Faith Plumley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie A. Graham and Lillie Linder Graham and brothers Paul Graham, Fred Graham and Kenneth Graham; son Mike Moore; and daughter Dot Moore D'Armond. Funeral services will be held at SEALE FUNERAL SERVICES, 1720 S Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726, from 1 – 3:30pm wake on Sunday, January 19th, followed by a service from 3:30-4pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close